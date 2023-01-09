Mudslides, road closures and flooding throughout SLO County
January 9, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Monday morning commuters are facing downed trees, mudslides, road closures and flooding throughout San Luis Obispo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SLO County is under a flood watch and wind advisory as another atmospheric river drenches the county in rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service recommends residents avoid driving if possible.
Rain is forecast to continue to pelt the area through Tuesday, with more flooding and road closures expected.
Road closures and traffic hazards
- Flooding at the intersection of Kansas Avenue and Highway 1 near SLO
- Flooding on northbound Highway 101 near Avila Beach
- Crack forming on Highway 1 near the California Men’s Colony near SLO
- Rocks and mud at the intersection of Avila Bay and San Luis Bay drives in Avila Beach
- Power lines down at Kay Street and Bradford Road in Cambria
- Tree blocking Viejo Road in SLO
- Flooding on southbound Highway 1 in Morro Bay
- Tree down on eastbound Highway 46 west of Templeton
- Water and branches covering Adelaida Road near Vineyard Drive in Templeton
- Metal plates on Los Berros Road in Arroyo Grande giving out
- Light pole on Highway 1 near Cuesta College swaying
- Tree down on Rocky Canyon Road in Atascadero
- Traffic hazard on Lynch Canyon Road near Lake Nacimiento
- Tree down on west Highway 46 near Old Creek Road
- Windsor Boulevard in Cambria closed because of flooding
- Landslide on Highway 46 west at the summit
- Flooding on Las Palitas Road in Santa Margarita, bridge closed
- Olive Street, River Road and portions of Scott Street and 21sr Street closed in Paso Robles
- Ash Street near Pine Street in Los Osos is flooded
- Highway 1 northbound at Cuesta College closed
