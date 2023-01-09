Mudslides, road closures and flooding throughout SLO County

January 9, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Monday morning commuters are facing downed trees, mudslides, road closures and flooding throughout San Luis Obispo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

SLO County is under a flood watch and wind advisory as another atmospheric river drenches the county in rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service recommends residents avoid driving if possible.

Rain is forecast to continue to pelt the area through Tuesday, with more flooding and road closures expected.

Road closures and traffic hazards

Flooding at the intersection of Kansas Avenue and Highway 1 near SLO

Flooding on northbound Highway 101 near Avila Beach

Crack forming on Highway 1 near the California Men’s Colony near SLO

Rocks and mud at the intersection of Avila Bay and San Luis Bay drives in Avila Beach

Power lines down at Kay Street and Bradford Road in Cambria

Tree blocking Viejo Road in SLO

Flooding on southbound Highway 1 in Morro Bay

Tree down on eastbound Highway 46 west of Templeton

Water and branches covering Adelaida Road near Vineyard Drive in Templeton

Metal plates on Los Berros Road in Arroyo Grande giving out

Light pole on Highway 1 near Cuesta College swaying

Tree down on Rocky Canyon Road in Atascadero

Traffic hazard on Lynch Canyon Road near Lake Nacimiento

Tree down on west Highway 46 near Old Creek Road

Windsor Boulevard in Cambria closed because of flooding

Landslide on Highway 46 west at the summit

Flooding on Las Palitas Road in Santa Margarita, bridge closed

Olive Street, River Road and portions of Scott Street and 21sr Street closed in Paso Robles

Ash Street near Pine Street in Los Osos is flooded

Highway 1 northbound at Cuesta College closed

Please send photos of flooding and damage from the storm to velieslo@gmail.com.

