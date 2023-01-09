Storm knocks out power to more than 10,000 customers in SLO County

January 9, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Over 10,000 San Luis Obispo County residents are starting their week in the dark. A strong storm system with heavy winds has knocked out power to 10,092 homes and businesses throughout the county.

There are no estimates of when PG&E will restore power to area residents.

At 6 a.m. on Monday, 1,257 PG&E customers from Avila Beach to Los Osos Valley Road lost power. Also early on Monday, 2,383 customers lost power in the Morro Bay area.

Over 4,000 Paso Robles and Lake Nacimiento residents are without power.

There are also power outages in Oceano, San Luis Obispo, Cambria, Templeton and Arroyo Grande.

