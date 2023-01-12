Pedestrian struck by car in Grover Beach, life-threatening injuries

January 12, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A female pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle Wednesday evening in Grover Beach, police said.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a caller reported a pedestrian injured at the intersection of 7th Street and Grand Avenue. Officers arrived to find the woman lying in the street.

Emergency personnel transported the woman to a local hospital where staff is treating her for life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene, and is not suspected of being under the influence.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash to call Sgt. Felix Ramirez at (805) 473-4511.

Loading...