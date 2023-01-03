Police find missing Grover Beach woman in San Luis Obispo

January 3, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Grover Beach police on Monday located a woman in San Luis Obispo who was reported missing last week.

Terri Lee Rodman, 65, went missing from the Grover Beach area on Friday, police said. She was last seen driving a 2015 Infiniti with the license plate number 8NOA725.

At about 12:30 p.m. Monday, a Grover Beach police detective located Rodman in San Luis Obispo. Rodman is safe and back in contact with her family.

