Police find missing Grover Beach woman in San Luis Obispo
January 3, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Grover Beach police on Monday located a woman in San Luis Obispo who was reported missing last week.
Terri Lee Rodman, 65, went missing from the Grover Beach area on Friday, police said. She was last seen driving a 2015 Infiniti with the license plate number 8NOA725.
At about 12:30 p.m. Monday, a Grover Beach police detective located Rodman in San Luis Obispo. Rodman is safe and back in contact with her family.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines