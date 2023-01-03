Woman critically injured in crash on Highway 101 near Los Alamos

January 3, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A woman suffered critical injuries in a crash on Highway 101 near Los Alamos, with emergency personnel transporting her to a hospital in a helicopter on Tuesday morning, .

Shortly after 7 a.m., the woman drove off Highway 101 and crashed about two miles north of Highway 154, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Fire personnel arrived at the scene and extricated the woman, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

A CalStar helicopter transported the woman to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The helicopter crew navigated dynamic storm cloud coverage along the Santa Barbara south coast on the way to the hospital.

