Police searching for man who smashed windows at SLO restaurant

January 25, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police are asking the public to help identify a man who allegedly smashed out windows at the Wingstop restaurant on Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a caller reported vandalism at the Wingstop restaurant at 1029 Chorro Street, according to police. Investigators are circulating a photo of the suspect.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the suspect to call Officer Sandoval at (805) 781-7312.

