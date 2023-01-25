Police searching for man who smashed windows at SLO restaurant
January 25, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo police are asking the public to help identify a man who allegedly smashed out windows at the Wingstop restaurant on Tuesday evening.
Shortly before 11 p.m., a caller reported vandalism at the Wingstop restaurant at 1029 Chorro Street, according to police. Investigators are circulating a photo of the suspect.
Police are asking anyone who has information about the suspect to call Officer Sandoval at (805) 781-7312.
