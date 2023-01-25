SLO firefighters free driver trapped following crash

January 25, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Two cars collided on the Los Osos Valley Road overpass in San Luis Obispo early Wednesday morning, leaving one driver tapped inside a vehicle.

At about 3:30 a.m., a caller reported a two car crash collision on the Los Osos Valley Road overpass at the northbound Highway 101 offramp. One car rolled over, according to police.

Firefighters extricated the driver of the vehicle that rolled over. The driver sustained minor injuries. The second driver was not injured.

Investigators do not suspect drugs or alcohol factored into the crash.

