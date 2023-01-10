Search for missing San Miguel boy continues

January 10, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office resumed searching Tuesday morning for the missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away on Monday by raging floodwaters near San Miguel. Law enforcement identified the missing boy as Kyle Doan.

Law enforcement describes Kyle Dorn as 4-feet tall, weighing 52 pounds, with short dirty blond hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with a red liner, blue jeans, and blue and gray Nike tennis shoes.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Jan. 9, a woman was driving through the San Marcos Creek bed outside of San Miguel with her son, Kyle Doan. Her vehicle became stuck in the creek bed and she called for help.

A good Samaritan was helping the woman from the car when the flood waters swept Kyle Doan away. After about five hours, first responders called off the search because of safety issues.

While rescue crews have resumed the search, conditions remain extremely dangerous. The water level is high and continues to be fast moving.

“The public is strongly cautioned not to conduct self-initiated searches and put themselves in harms way and become a victim requiring resources that would otherwise be used for searching,” according to law enforcement.

