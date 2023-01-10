Body found in boat in Morro Bay
January 10, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The body of a 78-year-old man was found on Tuesday inside a boat that was being stored on commercial property in Morro Bay.
Shortly before 8 a.m., a 911 caller reported a man had possibly died inside a boat stored in the 1500 block of Main Street. Officers arrived at the scene to find the man’s body inside the boat, according to the Morro Bay Police Department.
An investigation into the death is ongoing. Officials have not yet determined the cause of death.
