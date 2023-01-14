SLO County hit with road closures, fallen trees, flooding – Updates

January 14, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Steady rains are falling across San Luis Obispo County on Saturday morning, taxing already overwhelmed public agencies.

Even though only 1 to 4 inches of rain expected over the weekend, the ground is already soaked and resources are stretched. With increased flooding and wind gusts of up to 60 mph, more trees could fall.

Road closures and flooding with updates:

South Bay Boulevard from Santa Ysabel to Morro Bay city limits, closed

Thompson Avenue from Highway 166 to Ranch Road, Nipomo

Quintana Road near South Bay Boulevard in Morro Bay, soft closure

Turri Road is closed, Los Osos area

El Pomar Drive near Vaquero Road in rural Templeton, mud and rock slide

Highway 1 between Oso Flaco Road and Division Street in Nipomo closed

Evacuation warning for Los Osos residents living on Montana Way, Vista Court, Los Arboles Way, Los Padres Court, El Dorado Street and the southeast side of Marianela Lane, officers turning some drivers away from the area.

Highway 101 southbound on the Cuesta Grade, severe splitting in the slow lane

Highway 101 Marsh Street onramp and offramp closed in SLO

San Luis Bay drive in Avila Beach, flooding

Pecho Road closed from Montana Way to Rodman Drive in Los Osos

Santa Barbara Road and Hampton Court intersection in Atascadero, 3 feet of flooding, closed

Quintana Road in Morro Bay is flooded

Ardath Drive flooded at Trenton Street in Cambria

Lopez Drive obstructed by mud and rocks, near Lopez Lake entrance

Intersection of Pecho Road and Grove street flooded in Los Osos

Price Canyon Road is flooded at Thousand Hills Road near Pismo Beach

Ontario Road in Avila Beach closed

Salinas Avenue between Hawley and Eddy streets in Templeton is closed

South River Road at Spanish Camp Road in Paso Robles is closed

Airport Road at the Estrella River crossing in Paso Robles is closed

San Simeon Creek Road is closed

Avila Beach Road between Onatario Road and San Luis Bay Drive closed

Orcutt Road between SLO city limits and Biddle Ranch Road is closed

Old Creek Road between Highway 46 and Highway 1 near Cayucos is closed

Highway 1 at the elephant seals viewing area in SLO County is closed

Huasna Townsite Road at the bridge in rural Arroyo Grande is closed

Hausna Road closed at 1o330 in rural Arroro Grande

Corbett Canyon Road near Corbett Highlands Place c;osed

Penman Springs Road closed at Huer Huero Creek crossing in Creston closed

Creston Road between Neal Springs and Cripple Creek roads closed

River Road between Parkhill and Pozo roads closed in rural Santa Margarita

North River Road between Wellsona and Estrella roads closed in rural Paso Robles

Chimney Rock Road closed near Running Dear Road in the Lake Nicimiento area

Adelaida Road closed near Vineyard Drive in rural Templeton

Highway 229 closed between Highway 58 and Creston closed

Highway 166 collapsed near Nipomo, closed

Highway 33 near Nipomo closed

Upper Lopez Canyon Road closed

Cecchetti Road in Arroyo Grande closed

Avenales Ranch Road near Pozo Road

Tassajara Creek Road at the bridge in Santa Margarita closed

Peachy Canyon Road, about 2.5 miles from Paso Robles city limits closed

San Marcos Road between Highway 101 and Nacimiento Lake Drive closed

