SLO County issues evacuation warning for Oceano residents
January 13, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo County has issued an evacuation warning for Oceano residents in the areas around the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee and Oceano Lagoon.
The evacuation warning includes Oceano residents living:
North of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee
South of Wilshire Avenue, Highway 1, and Pier Avenue
East of Strand Way
North of Highway 1, west of 21st Street, south of Ocean Street
These residents need to be prepared for possible flooding and evacuation. If evacuations become necessary, emergency officials will notify residents through wireless alerts, reverse telephone notifications and social media.
Residents living south of the levee remain under an evacuation order. Anyone staying or returning to this area is doing so at their own risk.
Detailed maps of the area under evacuation warning are available on ReadySLO.org.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines