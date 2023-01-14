Los Osos residents need to prepare to evacuate

January 14, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Los Osos residents living in the area of Monday’s mudslide need to prepare to evacuate because of possible flooding over the weekend.

San Luis Obispo County issued an evacuation warning on Saturday for Los Osos residents in portions of Vista de Oro Estates. The evacuation warning includes Los Osos residents living on Montana Way, Vista Court, Los Arboles Way, Los Padres Court, El Dorado Street and the southeast side of Marianela Lane.

These residents need to be prepared for possible flooding and evacuation. If evacuations become necessary, emergency officials will notify residents through wireless alerts, reverse telephone notifications and social media.

Detailed maps of the area under evacuation warning are available on ReadySLO.org.

