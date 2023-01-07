SLO County Judge under quarantine, using Zoom
January 7, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo Court Judge Matt Guerrero is under quarantine and unable to attend legal proceedings at the courthouse, according to an email informing local attorneys of the issue.
Guerrero is quarantined until approximately Jan. 12. He is currently presiding over hearings and trials through Zoom,
The email did not disclose the reason for the quarantine.
“Instead of going dark, Judge Guerrero will be appearing remotely,” according to the email. “He is requesting that all parties and counsel appear via Zoom to the extent possible.”
