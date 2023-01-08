SLO Judge dismisses Jodry family’s wrongful death suit

January 7, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County judge on Thursday dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of an Atascadero man who fell from a parking garage.

On Sept. 14, 2019, David Knight took Thomas Jodry to the Frog and Peach, where he bought him multiple drinks. Thomas Jodry, 21, had a blood alcohol of .38, more than four times the legal limit, when he fell to his death from a garage located at the corner of Marsh and Chorro streets in SLO

In the suit, the Jodrys accuse Knight of supplying their son with an excessive amount of alcohol and then abandoning him. They allege Knight “negligently and proximately caused Thomas Jodry’s death.”

After leaving Frog & Peach, Knight and Thomas Jodry walked in the SLO downtown area, according to the judge’s tentative ruling which provides previously unreleased information.

“Thomas was yelling offensive names at women, Knight repeatedly asked Thomas to stop,” according to the ruling. “Thomas was hit by an unidentified man after he called his female companion an offensive name, but Thomas said he was ‘fine’ after. Thomas also spun around with his arms out and fell down, scraping his face and hands on the ground, but did not complain that he was hurt.”

In regards to the allegation Knight abandoned Thomas Jodry, Knight said he did not call 911 because he did not think the 21-year-old needed medical attention.

Shortly after Thomas Jodry fell to his death, Knight identified the body, but told officers he did not want to be on the record.

“I know him, but I don’t want to be on the record that I know him,” Knight told officers.

Knight’s attorney argued that the defendant was not required to care for or provide transportation to Thomas Jodry. The judge agreed and dismissed the case.

