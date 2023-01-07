Rock slide closes Highway 1 south of Ragged Point

January 7, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Authorities closed and then temporarily reopened Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mud slide south of Ragged Point this week.

The slide occurred in the area of Polar Star, about one mile south of Ragged Point. The highway at that location will take several weeks to months to repair, depending on weather conditions, according to Caltrans.

After the slide, authorities closed Highway 1 at the elephant seal viewing area, about 10 miles south of Ragged Point and four miles north of San Simeon. The closure extends north to just south of Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn.

Officials temporarily reopened Highway 1 at 8 a.m. Friday. The reopening was scheduled to last until 5 p.m. Friday, but authorities extended it until 5 p.m. Saturday, citing favorable weather and road conditions.

Caltrans says it will take advantage of any break in the weather to assess the road and provide public access if conditions are favorable. The next break in the weather may occur by the middle of next week, officials say.

The state agency has agreed to a $750,000 emergency contract with Souza Construction for repairs at Polar Star.

Loading...