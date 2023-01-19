SLO County specials and deals, from dining to automotive
January 18, 2023
Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, legal services, automotive, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy. During January, several restaurants are providing three-course meal deals, with savings of up to 35%.
Gardens of Avila Restaurant at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort
Enjoy dining in the Gardens of Avila lounge with a cozy natural stone fireplace or on their heated Old Stone Patio. Enjoy their January restaurant month three-course menu for $49 per person, no substitutions.
1rst course, choice of one appetizer
- Chicken tortilla soup
- Bruschetta
- Tempura calamari
1rst course, choice of one appetizer
- Roasted duck breast
- Chefs fish special
- Filet Mignon
3rd course, choice of one dessert
- Key Lime Pie
- Berry Shortcake
Call (805) 595-7365 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.
Shin’s Sushi restaurant in San Luis Obispo
Shin’s offers discounts on select rolls Sunday through Thursday.
- Sunday – Shrimp Tempura hand roll $2.99
- Monday – Ninja roll $3.49
- Tuesday – California roll $2.99
- Wednesday – Golden California roll $4.99
- Thursday – House special hand roll $2.59
Shin’s Sushi, located at 1023 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo, is open for lunch and dinner.
Call (805) 543-2348 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.
Attorney Stew Jenkins in San Luis Obispo
Receive $100 off the price of a new or updated Estate Plan with the Law Office of Stewart D. Jenkins, with the mention of CalCoastNews, when ordered in January. The plan includes your Will, Trust, Power of Attorney, and Health Care Designation. Gun Trusts, Pet Trusts and Prop 13 assessment Trusts available.
Call Stew Jenkins at (805) 541-5763.
Ancient Peaks Winery in Santa Margarita
Purchase a main dish at the Ancient Peaks Tasting Room & Café and get a glass of your choice of Estate Collection wine for $5, a $10 discount, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Ancient Peaks is a family owned winery located at 22720 El Camino Real near Highway 101 in Santa Margarita. The tasting room is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Call (805) 365-7045 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.
SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach
Enjoy ocean front dining at the SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach. During January, foodies can enjoy a three-course meal for $49 per person.
1rst course, choice of one appetizer
- Clam chowder
- Beet salad
- Carne asada tacos
1rst course, choice of one appetizer
- Grilled flat iron steak
- Shrimp Carbonara pasta
- Pesto risotto
3rd course, choice of one dessert
- Chocolate lava cake
- Chevre cheesecake
- Chocolate avocado mousse
Call (805) 773-3463 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.
Midstate Waste and North County Recycling, landscape products
Receive a $25 discount on the delivery of landscape materials including mulch, wood chips and compost, and for the delivery of rental roll-off trash bins this week.
Call (805) 434-0043 for landscaping materials and (805) 434-9112 for roll-off bin rentals, already at the best prices in the county.
Marisol at the Cliffs in Pismo Beach
Admire ocean views while you enjoy a three course meal during January, restaurant month, at Marisol at the Cliffs in Pismo Beach for $50 per person.
1rst course, choice of one
- Clam chowder of soup of the season
- Tataki
- Thai chicken lettuce wraps
- Molcajete nachos
- Jalapeno, bacon mac & cheese
- Bruschetta
- Wings
- House Caesar
- Classic wedge
2nd course, choice of one
- Filet Mignon
- Swordfish
- Cedar plank salmon
- Roasted chicken breast
- Chicken avocado chop
- Steak tacos
- Fish tacos
- Cliffs Wagyu burger
3rd course, choice of one
- Strawberry cheesecake
- Trio of ice cream
- Smores mousse bundt cake
Call (805) 773-2511 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.
Ace Auto Care in Atascadero
Receive a free oil change with the purchase of another oil change at Ace Auto Care in Atascadero, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Call Ace Auto Care at (805) 462-2223 for more information.
Spencer’s Fresh Markets
Start the year off right with baby back pork ribs at at $3.99 a pound; large grapefruits at 99 cents each; or two pounds of Roma tomatoes for $3. Click here for additional weekly specials.
