SLO teen charged with domestic violence, gun possession

January 26, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo teen is in jail after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend on Tuesday despite a restraining order, police said.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Jan. 24, a caller reported 19-year-old Isaac Owens struck his former girlfriend numerous times, causing injuries. He fled before officers arrived.

After investigators learned the victim had received an emergency protective order against Owens because of a previous assault and that he allegedly had a handgun, officers obtained an arrest warrant.

On Jan. 25, officers arrested Owens following a traffic stop. Detectives then searched his home and found a semi-automatic handgun in his bedroom.

Officers booked Owens in San Luis Obispo County Jail on 14 charges including domestic violence, burglary, illegal possession of a firearm and violation of a court order. He remains in jail with his bail set at $115,000.

