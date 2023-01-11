Tree falls on grocery store in SLO, damages building

January 10, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

As strong winds and heavy rainfall flooded city streets, a tall tree uprooted and toppled onto the Smart & Final store in San Luis Obispo on Monday.

The large eucalyptus tree was growing in the San Luis Creek area when it uprooted and fell on the top corner of the grocery store roof. The tree left a hole in the roof and multiple leaks into the building.

Grocery store staff taped off part of the store and closed the restrooms. The store remains open.

