Cal Fire rescues four people from flooding in Paso Robles

February 26, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Cal Fire personnel rescued four people who became trapped on top of a car by flood waters in Paso Robles on Sunday.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a caller reported a driver had attempted to cross a flooded section of N. River Road when the car stalled. The four occupants then crawled on top of the white car.

The CHP, Cal Fire and the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department participated in the rescue.

“Please turn around at these low water crossings,” Cal Fire warns the public.

Loading...