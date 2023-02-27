SLO County gas prices continue to climb, find the best prices

February 27, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Gas prices in San Luis Obispo County continue a steady rise, while nationally prices are falling.

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased three cents during the past week to $5.03, according to figures from AAA.

While prices in SLO County and California increased slightly, nationally prices fell. The average price of gas in California rose four cents during the past week to $4.76 a gallon. The national average gas price fell five cents to $3.36 a gallon during the past week.

SLO County currently has the fifth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.77.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.39 7-Eleven – Pismo Beach, Dolliver Street: $4.45 Oceano Market – Oceano, Front Street: $4.49 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $4.53 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.53 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.55 Mobile – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.55 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.59 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $4.59 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $4.59

