Deputies nab two people with drugs and firearms in Nipomo

February 25, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies arrested two people they found with a large amount of drugs and firearms during a traffic stop in Nipomo on Tuesday.

On Feb. 21, a deputy pulled over a vehicle for a code violation. The deputy noticed the man and woman inside the vehicle were under the influence.

Officers searched Salvador Pompa, 40, of Santa Maria and found a loaded concealed handgun on him.

Further investigation led to the discovery of large quantities of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies seized four ounces of suspected methamphetamine, three ounces of suspected fentanyl and a large quantity of suspected heroin in addition to $2,700 in cash.

While searching the vehicle, deputies also found a replica of an M4 style rifle.

Deputies booked Jessika Zepeda, 34, of Santa Maria in SLO County Jail on charges of conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, under the influence of a controlled substance and knowingly bringing a controlled substance into the jail.

Pompa was charged with conspiracy, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm with a prior felony conviction, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, transportation for sale of narcotics, transport a controlled substance, knowingly bringing a controlled substance into the jail, and several other drug related charges.

