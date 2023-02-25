Storm sweeps SLO County bringing snow, road closures, power outages

February 25, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Snow, heavy rainfall and gusty winds swept through San Luis Obispo County on on Friday evening leading to road closures, flooding and power outages.

SLO County is under a winter storm warning until 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. With more rain and snow possible throughout the day, the weather service recommends residents avoid driving if possible.

The storm left more than 3,694 SLO County PG&E customers without power on Saturday morning.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday, 1,715 PG&E customers in Morro Bay lost power. PG&E determined an equipment issue caused the outage. The utility estimates the power will be restored by 5:55 p.m.

On Friday evening and early Saturday morning, seven outages in rural Santa Margarita and Creston left 1,358 customers in the dark. The utility blames the outages on the storm and their equipment. Because of issues with access, PG&E has not yet provided an estimated time power will be restored for these county residents.

Smaller outages are ongoing in Grover Beach and in the eastern and southern sections of the county.

Road closures and traffic hazards

Highway 58 closed from State Route 229 to the Kern County border

Highway 166 closed from Highway 101 to Highway 33

Highway 1 closed between Oso Flaco Road and Division Road

Highway 1 closed at the Santa Maria Bridge

Junction of Estrella and River roads, closed for flooding

State Route 46 west of the James Dean Memorial Junction, heavy snow

State Route 41 west of the James Dean Memorial Junction, heavy snow

Junction of Pozo and River roads, large tree down

Junction of Park Hill and River roads, tree blocking traffic

Junction of Huer Huero and Park Hill roads, tree blocking traffic

