Deputies searching for attempted murder suspect

February 7, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help tracking down an attempted murder suspect who they believe fled the area.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Jan. 27, a caller reported a stabbing at the 2000 block of Sherwood Drive in rural Santa Maria. Deputies arrived to find an adult female with several stab wounds to her upper torso.

The suspect, the victim’s 23-year-old boyfriend Jesus David Galvan Cuevas, fled before deputies arrived.

The victim suffered serious injures, but is expected to recover.

In the days that followed, detectives determined Cuevas fled the area in a black 2006 Audi A3 station wagon. Investigators describe Cuevas as 6 feet tall, weighing 260 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a full beard that he could have shaved to alter his appearance.

Cuevas should be considered dangerous.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about his location to contact sheriff’s detectives at (805) 681-4150.

