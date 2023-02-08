Man died from suspected drug overdose outside restaurant in SLO
February 7, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Police believe the man who was found deceased outside the Alpha Dog restaurant in San Luis Obispo on Sunday evening died from a drug overdose.
Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported an unresponsive man next to a restaurant on Taft Street near California Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a deceased male with a gun next to head.
Officers determined the alleged firearm was a pellet gun, according to Capt. Brian Amoroso. There was also drug paraphernalia present.
Investigators do not suspect foul play.
