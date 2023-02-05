Fire damages shed in Arroyo Grande
February 4, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
A fire damaged a large shed in Arroyo Grande on Saturday evening creating a plume of smoke, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
Shortly after 7 p.m., a caller reported a fire on the 500 block of Carol Place. Firefighter arrived to find a shed engulfed in flames.
Firefighters put out the fire before it spread to other structures. At this time, investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines