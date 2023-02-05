Fire damages shed in Arroyo Grande

February 4, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A fire damaged a large shed in Arroyo Grande on Saturday evening creating a plume of smoke, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a caller reported a fire on the 500 block of Carol Place. Firefighter arrived to find a shed engulfed in flames.

Firefighters put out the fire before it spread to other structures. At this time, investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.

