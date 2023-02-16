Fire damages SLO home, investigated as possible arson

February 16, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire, possibly arson, damaged a house in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a home in the 3100 block of Johnson Avenue. Firefighters arrived and quickly knocked down the blaze, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

No one suffered injuries as a result of the fire. The blaze did not displace any residents.

The Tribune reports firefighters requested an arson investigator.

