Fire damages SLO home, investigated as possible arson
February 16, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire, possibly arson, damaged a house in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday.
Shortly before 4 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a home in the 3100 block of Johnson Avenue. Firefighters arrived and quickly knocked down the blaze, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
No one suffered injuries as a result of the fire. The blaze did not displace any residents.
The Tribune reports firefighters requested an arson investigator.
