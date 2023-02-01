Grover Beach police seek help identifying thieves
February 1, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
The Grover Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying two men who attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the 1400 block of west Grand on Tuesday morning, police said.
A resident confronted the men, and they both fled on foot.
Police are circulating surveillance images of the men attempting to take the converter. One suspect is wearing a somewhat unique red and black tracksuit.
Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the suspects to call Officer Lopez at (805) 473-4511 or SLO County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines