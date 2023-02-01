Catherine Swysen appointed SLO County Superior Court judge
February 1, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday the appointment of Catherine Swysen to a judgeship in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.
Swysen, 61, of Santa Barbara County, has been managing partner at Sanger Swysen & Dunkle since 1997. She also held several positions at the firm since 1992 including associate and law clerk.
She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Santa Barbara College of Law. She is a Democrat.
Newsom selected Swysen to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Ginger Garrett.
