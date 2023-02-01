Catherine Swysen appointed SLO County Superior Court judge

February 1, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday the appointment of Catherine Swysen to a judgeship in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

Swysen, 61, of Santa Barbara County, has been managing partner at Sanger Swysen & Dunkle since 1997. She also held several positions at the firm since 1992 including associate and law clerk.

She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Santa Barbara College of Law. She is a Democrat.

Newsom selected Swysen to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Ginger Garrett.

