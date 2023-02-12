Hit-and-run driver kills bicyclist in SLO

February 12, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a driver who allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist Saturday night and fled.

Officers discovered a crumpled bicycle and a body lying on Higuera Street south of Prado Road. The bicyclist died at the scene.

For more than an hour, officers searched for the hit-and-run driver.

Shortly before midnight, officers located a grey sedan at the Silver City Mobile Home Lodge with damage to the front end and a cracked windshield. Police arrested a suspect at the mobile home park, and a tow truck towed the car.

Police have yet to disclose the identity of the suspect or victim.

