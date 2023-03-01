Is the Five Cities Fire Authority’s future in jeopardy?

February 28, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The Five Cities Fire Authority is struggling to pay its bills and maintain it equipment while responding to multiple non-emergency calls, according to a comprehensive review of the authority.

After Oceano announced plans to leave the Five Cities Fire Authority (FCFA), Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach city councils hired a consultant to review the agency and provide possible alternatives. Consultant Baker Tilly has finalized its report, which it will present to both councils this week.

Oceano, Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach formed the FCFA in 2010. By combining their fire departments, officials planned to improve service levels and cut costs. In 2010, the FCFA was to operate under an approximately $3.3 million yearly budget.

As costs skyrocketed and services dwindled, the Oceano Community Services District put fire tax measures on the 2020 and 2022 ballots. Both failed.

Oceano is considering leaving the FCFA, with plans to divest emergency services to San Luis Obispo County. Without Oceano, FCFA revenues will drop by $1.1 million.

Issues at the FCFA include a failure to properly maintain equipment, minimal policies and procedures, inconsistent staffing levels and financial issues, according to the study. Continuing with the FCFA will cost approximately $8 million to $9 million a year, or $3 million to $5 million for both Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach, according to the consultant.

While many fire departments do not respond to non-emergency issues, those calls amount to 40% of the FCFA’s responses, according to the consultant. These include callers reporting plumbing leaks and other homeowner issues. As a result, the cost per call in 2022 was approximately $1,718.

Pismo Beach contracts with Cal Fire for approximately $4 million a year, at a cost of approximately $1,280 a call in 2022, which was 28% less per call than those covered by the FCFA.

The consultant provided Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach several options for moving forward, including contacting with Cal Fire, raising taxes, pulling money from their general funds or contracting with another fire department.

