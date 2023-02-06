Man’s body found outside restaurant in San Luis Obispo
February 6, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
The body of a man was found outside the Alpha Dog restaurant in San Luis Obispo on Sunday evening, with a gun on the ground next to him.
Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported an unresponsive man on the side of the restaurant on Taft Street near California Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a deceased male.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Coroner’s Office transported the body to the morgue.
CalCoastNews will provide further information as it becomes available.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines