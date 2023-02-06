Man’s body found outside restaurant in San Luis Obispo

February 6, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The body of a man was found outside the Alpha Dog restaurant in San Luis Obispo on Sunday evening, with a gun on the ground next to him.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported an unresponsive man on the side of the restaurant on Taft Street near California Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a deceased male.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Coroner’s Office transported the body to the morgue.

CalCoastNews will provide further information as it becomes available.

