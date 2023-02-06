Two people critically injured in Highway 101 crash in Santa Maria

February 6, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Two people suffered major injuries after a vehicle and a motorcycle collided on Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the car and motorcycle collided on northbound Highway 101 at Donovan Road, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. A CalStar helicopter landed on the highway to airlift at least one of the injured individuals to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Officials closed the highway down to a single lane following the collision. CHP officers are investigating the crash.

