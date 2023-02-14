Mountain lion rips dog away from owner in San Luis Obispo

February 14, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A mountain lion attacked a dog and ripped it away from its owner Saturday evening in San Luis Obispo.

Alysha Periera was walking her dog near Laguna Lake Mobile Estates, a mobile home park located on Perfumo Canyon Road, in an area frequented by people walking their pets. The mountain lion attacked Peiera’s pug as they walked under trees on the bank of Perfumo Creek along Thelma Drive.

The mountain lion ripped the dog away, knocking Periera off her feet. The animal dragged the San Luis Obispo woman by the leash until she ultimately let go, according to an account of the incident posted shortly afterwards on Nextdoor.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) personnel are attempting to locate the mountain lion. The mountain lion may be the same animal that had been spotted in the area previously, CDFW said in a statement to KSBY.

“This is possibly the same mountain lion that has been seen in the area a couple of times over the past two months. It is believed to be an adult mountain lion. It’s also possible that there are two mountain lions in the area. San Luis Obispo is a mountain lion habitat,” CDFW said in the statement.

Last year, a mountain lion chased a San Luis Obispo resident’s dog and killed another resident’s cat.

In November, amid multiple mountain lion sightings, the city of San Luis Obispo issued a wildlife advisory and temporarily closed the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch open spaces. A person also spotted a mountain lion at Vista Del Lago park.

Fish and Wildlife personnel will now attempt to trap, collar and relocate the mountain lion involved in Saturday’s attack to a suitable habitat in a remote setting, CDFW says.

Officials advise anyone who lives in an area with mountain lions to take precautions, such as avoiding recreating near open areas around dusk and dawn and walking dogs in groups.

Loading...