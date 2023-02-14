Garbage rates slated to increase 97% in Los Osos

February 14, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Los Osos residents are facing a 97.61% increase in their garbage rates, in a community that has seen large increases in water, sewer, gas and electricity bills.

While trash rates throughout the state are increasing because of new regulations regarding food waste and increased gas prices, the Los Osos’ proposed rate expansion is more than double average local garbage rate increases.

In explaining the proposed rate hike, Mission Country Disposal pointed at increased operating costs. These include costs to replace vehicles to conform with California’s new emission standards, cost to process food and green waste at the anaerobic digestion facility near San Luis Obispo, and higher labor and gas costs.

In San Luis Obispo County, rates in some areas are slated to increase from 3.3% to 22%, while other residents will have their rates increase by more than 90%.

Factors such as the selected management authority, where food waste is processed, and the contracted trash hauler make huge differences in planned rate increases.

For example, Los Osos works with the SLO Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA), which tacks on an additional 5.5% to all bills to cover their costs. Those affiliated with the IWMA are given a cookie cutter approach, in which all residents are required to segregate food waste in a special container, with most haulers transporting the food waste to an anaerobic digestion facility located south of the city of San Luis Obispo.

In comparison, Santa Margarita works with SLO County, which charges an additional 2% to cover its costs, less than half the cost of working with the IWMA.

In addition, the county worked to exempt rural residents from the food waste requirement. As a result, in Santa Margarita the rates are expected to increase by about 20%, with residents exempted from the food waste requirement, as they are not affiliated with the IWMA.

And while haulers in Los Osos transport food and green waste to the anaerobic digestion facility, Santa Margarita and Templeton’s trash hauler – Mid-State Solid Waste – transports food waste to a much cheaper compost center in Creston.

Los Osos customers were recently alerted to the nearly 100% proposed increase to their their garbage bills. The notice gave those impacted a chance to protest the increase ahead of a public hearing on March 21.

If a majority of rate payers submit a written protest to San Luis Obispo County Administration before the hearing, the rates will not go up.

In order to allow Mission Country Disposal to recoup losses because of higher costs during the past two years, rates will increase by 97.61% on April 1, 2023, according to the proposed rate hike. The rate of increase will then drop to 88.37% om March 31, 2023.

