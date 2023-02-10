Newsom gets in Twitter tussle with Arkansas governor, lawmaker

February 10, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

California Gov. Gavin Newsom engaged in a Twitter spat this week with Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and a Democratic lawmaker came to the recently elected Republican governor’s defense.

Sanders, who served as press secretary for former President Donald Trump, delivered the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. In response to Sanders’s State of the Union rebuttal, Newsom tweeted about Arkansas having one of the highest murder rates in the United States.

“While (Sanders) touts public safety, here is what she skips over: Arkansas has one of the highest murder rates in the nation,” Newsom tweeted.

Sanders then addressed Newsom in a tweet calling California a failed state.

“No one wants Gavin Newsom’s California, all those fleeing his failed state are welcome in Arkansas – the best place to live, work and raise a family!” Sanders tweeted.

Sanders received backing from Democratic Arkansas state Rep. Andrew Collins, who responded to Newsom in a tweet saying:

“1. She’s been governor a month.

“2. There are drivers of crime like poverty, lack of education and lack of opportunity that Arkansas needs to fix in order to reduce violent crime.

“3. Don’t trash my state.”

Homicide statistics published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show, in 2020, Arkansas had the fifth highest murder rate in the United States. Arkansas had 13 homicide deaths per 100,000 residents that year.

By comparison, California had the 30th highest homicide rate among states. California had 6.1 homicide deaths per 100,000 residents in 2020, according to the CDC.

California, though, had the highest total number of homicide deaths among states. The state had 2,368 homicide deaths in 2020. That year, Arkansas had a total of 371 homicide deaths.

Loading...