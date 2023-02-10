SLO developer sentenced to four years in prison

February 10, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County judge on Feb. 7 sentenced Jeremy Pemberton to four years in state prison for multiple financial crimes.

In December, a jury found the 38-year-old developer guilty of two counts of securities fraud, one count of financial elder abuse, and two counts of grand theft related to his attempt to garner investors for a proposed bowling alley and bar in San Luis Obispo.

In 2014, Pemberton and his twin brothers began to solicit investors in their plan to turn the site of the San Luis Obispo Sports Authority into a bowling alley, restaurant and performance site for live music. Their goal was to open in late 2015.

In his SLO fundraising scheme, Pemberton fraudulently obtaining in excess of $500,000 from one victim and more than $200,000 from another. He misrepresented the amount of financing he had received from other investors and failed to disclose a default on the lease for 1144 Chorro Street in San Luis Obispo.

The project was promoted by Pemberton but was never completed.

