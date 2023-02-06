Paso Robles man sentenced to six years for raping intoxicated teen

February 6, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A judge sentenced a 26-year-old Paso Robles man to six years in prison after he pled to raping an intoxicated teen who was walking through his neighborhood after leaving the Mid-State Fair.

On the evening of July 21, 2022, without a wallet or a phone and separated from her friends, the 16-year-old was crying and worried about how to get home. Jose Francis Hernandezgarcia brought the girl into his home and raped her.

Paso Robles police investigated the rape and District Attorney Dan Dow prosecuted the case.

“My heart is broken for this young survivor who has been greatly affected by this violent crime committed against her,” Dow said. “We thank her friends and family for promptly assisting her to seek medical attention and to report the crime to law enforcement. We encourage all victims of sexual violence to seek help and report to law enforcement so that we can fulfill our mission to aggressively and fairly prosecute crimes like this committed against vulnerable victims.”

