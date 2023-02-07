Body found in river identified as missing Lompoc teen
February 6, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Officials identified the body found Sunday in the Santa Ynez River as missing 14-year-old Alberto Cabrera Corona of Lompoc.
In the early morning hours of Jan. 27, Corona was with two friends when the car he was driving became stuck in the mud west of Lompoc. As the three teens walked back to the city, they argued over which way they should head.
Corona then headed northbound while his friends walked eastbound.
After Corona did not return home, his parents reported him missing.
On Sunday afternoon, two adults in kayaks discovered Cabrera’s body along the Santa Ynez River west of Lompoc.
