Photos show northern SLO County blanketed in snow
February 25, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Snow turned San Luis Obispo County into a winter wonderland to the delight of many residents on Friday evening.
Rudnick Cattle Ranch in Creston, photo by Toni Avina
Northern SLO County, photo by Greg Grewal
Snow topped mountains, photo by Roshelle Farmer
Rural Santa Margarita, photo by Erik Gorham
San Miguel, photo by Darcia Stebbens
Morro Bay, photo by Roshelle Farmer
Lake in rural Santa Margarita, photo by Erik Gorham
Palm Street in SLO, photo by George Sullivan
