Photos show northern SLO County blanketed in snow

February 25, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Snow turned San Luis Obispo County into a winter wonderland to the delight of many residents on Friday evening.

Rudnick Cattle Ranch in Creston, photo by Toni Avina

Northern SLO County, photo by Greg Grewal

Snow topped mountains, photo by Roshelle Farmer

Rural Santa Margarita, photo by Erik Gorham

San Miguel, photo by Darcia Stebbens

Morro Bay, photo by Roshelle Farmer

Lake in rural Santa Margarita, photo by Erik Gorham

Palm Street in SLO, photo by George Sullivan

