Photos show northern SLO County blanketed in snow

February 25, 2023

Pond in Creston, photo by Brad Goodrow

By KAREN VELIE

Snow turned San Luis Obispo County into a winter wonderland to the delight of many residents on Friday evening.

Rudnick Cattle Ranch in Creston, photo by Toni Avina

 

Northern SLO County, photo by Greg Grewal

 

Snow topped mountains, photo by Roshelle Farmer

 

Rural Santa Margarita, photo by Erik Gorham

 

San Miguel, photo by Darcia Stebbens

 

Morro Bay, photo by Roshelle Farmer

Lake in rural Santa Margarita, photo by Erik Gorham

 

Palm Street in SLO, photo by George Sullivan


