Santa Barbara police charge man with murder of a 3-year-old
February 14, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Santa Barbara police officers arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly murdering his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter last month.
On Feb. 4, a 911 caller reported the toddler had fallen out of bed and injured herself. First responder gave the child CPR, before transporting the toddler to Cottage Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.
Investigators then determined the mother’s boyfriend, Elvis Alberto Lopez, had murdered the child.
Officers arrested Lopez for murder and booked him in the Santa Barbara County Jail with his bail set at $3 million.
