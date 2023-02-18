SLO County gas prices over $5 a gallon, find the best prices

February 18, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Gas prices in San Luis Obispo County, and throughout California, continue to rise while nationally the prices are stagnant. The San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles area is ranked number one for highest priced gas in a metro area, according to from AAA.

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased five cents during the past week to $5.00, according to figures from AAA. Although gas costs are climbing, prices are still down considerably from an average high of $6.63 in June 2022.

While prices in SLO County increased slightly, California saw a larger increase in costs, and nationally prices fell slightly. The average price of gas in California rose nine cents during the past week to $4.72 a gallon. The national average gas price fell two cents to $3.41 a gallon during the past week.

SLO County currently has the fifth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.75.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors– Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.39 VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.39 Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.44 7-Eleven – Pismo Beach, Dolliver Street: $4.45 Arco – Arroyo Grande, Barnett Street: $4.48 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $4.49 Oceano Market – Oceano, Front Street: $4.49 Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.49 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $4.49 7-Eleven– Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.55

