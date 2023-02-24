Thousands in SLO County without power amid storm
February 24, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
A rare winter storm continues to pound San Luis Obispo County leaving 4,167 PG&E customers without power on Friday morning.
Heavy rains and gusty winds have caused multiple outages during the past several days, with more of the same weather forecast through Saturday at 4 p.m. Expect wind gusts of up to 65 mph.
Shortly after 5:20 a.m., 2,722 PG&E customers in the Oceano and Grover Beach lost power. PG&E does not currently have an estimated time power will be restored.
During the 5 a.m. hour, the power went out for 989 customers in the Nipomo area. In Avila Beach, 50 customers are without power.
