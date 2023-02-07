Woodstock’s Pizza to pay $1.5 million to settle labor violations suit

February 7, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The California chain Woodstock’s Pizza, which has locations in San Luis Obispo and other college towns, has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over numerous alleged labor code violations ranging from not paying workers to not allowing them to take breaks. [Mustang News]

An employee of Woodstock’s Davis restaurant filed the lawsuit, alleging the company violated 21 labor codes. The codes relate to properly and timely paying wages, providing meal breaks, paying for sick leave and providing accurate wage statements.

Current and former employees of the San Luis Obispo restaurant told Mustang News that they worked long shifts without breaks, in violation of labor laws. A former SLO Woodstock’s shift manager also said he received paychecks that were voided when he went to deposit them.

Woodstock’s denied the allegations in the lawsuit. Woodstock’s owner Jeff Ambrose said the company only agreed to settle the suit because it could have resulted in more costs for attorney’s fees than what the business would pay through mediation.

On Feb. 10, a hearing will take place in San Diego County Superior Court to review and approve the settlement. If a judge approves the settlement, all hourly employees who worked for Woodstock’s from April 2017 to June 2022, and who do not opt out of the suit, will receive about $10 for each week they worked for the company.

