SLO County man who tried to flee the U.S. facing life in prison

February 7, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A San Luis Obispo judge on Friday convicted a SLO County man, who last year attempted to flee the United States, of 19 counts of sexual abuse related to raping his wife, molesting her daughter and abusing another close juvenile relative.

Daniel Ramirez-Gutierrez, 36, committed the crimes in San Luis Obispo and Contra Costa counties over a decade, spanning 2012-2022. Ramirez-Gutierrez faces a maximum sentence of 435 years to life in prison, according to the SLO County District Attorney’s Office.

Last year, while accused of raping a child under the age of 10, Ramirez-Gutierrez attempted to flee to South America.

After receiving a report that an 11-year-old female had been molested by her stepfather, SLO County Sheriff’s detectives began an investigation into the allegations. The child disclosed that Ramirez-Gutierrez had been molesting her since the age of five, sheriff’s officials said.

Likewise, Ramirez-Gutierrez’s wife told investigators her husband had been forcing her to have sexual intercourse and forcing her to orally copulate him on a daily basis over the past three years. The woman notified investigators last March that Ramirez-Gutierrez had packed up all his belonging and fled after becoming suspicious of an investigation.

Ramirez-Gutierrez had a one-way flight the following day to South America from Los Angeles International Airport. Sheriff’s detectives and Homeland Security special agents captured Ramirez-Gutierrez at the airport before he managed to board his flight.

Last week, following a five-day trial, Judge Craig van Rooyen convicted Ramirez-Gutierrez of 19 counts of sexual abuse of two children and one adult. The convictions consist of one count of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10, 14 counts of committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14, two counts of forcible rape and two counts of forcible oral copulation.

Van Rooyen issued a finding that the crimes involved multiple victims, two of whom were under the age of 14. As a result, Ramirez Gutierrez faces an enhanced maximum sentence of 435 years to life in prison, according to the district attorney’s office.

“Crimes of sexual abuse always leave a long-lasting psychological scar on the survivors and therefore they deserve our full prosecution and appropriately strong sentences,” District Attorney Dan Dow said in a statement. “We grieve for the victims, and we are inspired by their courage to report the abuse and testify in court.”

Ramirez-Gutierrez’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 1.

