Another atmospheric river storm headed to SLO County

March 20, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Another atmospheric river storm is expected to bring high winds and soaking rains to San Luis Obispo County, which could result in flooding, mud slides and downed trees.

The latest storm is forecast to push through the Central Coast Monday evening through Wednesday afternoon. The storm is expected to bring strong winds of 35 to 45 mph, with wind gusts of up to 70 mph, from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

“Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines,” according to the National Weather Service. “Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

Expect rainfall totals of between 1 1/2 inches to 2 1/2 inches. Heavy rains and runoff could result in flooding of creeks, streams, and urban areas.

