Another atmospheric river storm headed to SLO County
March 20, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Another atmospheric river storm is expected to bring high winds and soaking rains to San Luis Obispo County, which could result in flooding, mud slides and downed trees.
The latest storm is forecast to push through the Central Coast Monday evening through Wednesday afternoon. The storm is expected to bring strong winds of 35 to 45 mph, with wind gusts of up to 70 mph, from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.
“Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines,” according to the National Weather Service. “Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”
Expect rainfall totals of between 1 1/2 inches to 2 1/2 inches. Heavy rains and runoff could result in flooding of creeks, streams, and urban areas.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines