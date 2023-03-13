Another atmospheric river closes in on San Luis Obispo County

March 13, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County residents already pounded by a series of dangerous storms are facing further flooding as another atmospheric river barrels towards the Central Coast.

In advance of the storm, the National Weather Service issued a flood watch and a high-wind warning from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday for most of SLO County. Rainfall totals are forecast at 2 to 4 inches, with up to 6 inches in the upper elevations.

“Rivers and creeks that may be affected include, but are not limited to, the Salinas River, Arroyo Grande Creek and Santa Rosa Creek,” according to the National Weather Service. “Extensive street flooding is likely. There may be mudslides and rockslides, especially in and near steep terrain.”

The storm is expected to bring strong winds of 30 to 40 mph, with gust of up to 60 mph. Higher winds are expected in the foothills and mountains.

“Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected,” according to the national weather service. “Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

