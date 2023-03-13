Road collapses, cutting off residents near Lake Nacimiento
March 13, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
For the second time this year, Chimney Rock Road south of Lake Nacimiento collapsed, stranding residents in nearby communities.
In January, an atmospheric river eroded soil between Chimney Rock Road and culverts beneath it. The road collapsed, stranding residents in the Running Dear Ranch, CAL-Shasta and Tri-Counties neighborhoods. Workers then quickly rebuilt the road.
On Friday, a storm again washed away the section of Chimney Rock Road in the area of the culverts. This time, the storm created a significantly larger chasm.
Residents now need to travel by boat on Lake Nacimiento in order to access nearby areas of the region.
