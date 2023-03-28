Caltrans reopening Highway 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay
March 28, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Caltrans is reopening Highway 41 in Atascadero on Tuesday afternoon following a two-week closure. The highway was initially closed on March 14 because of a mudslide.
Crews have removed thousands of yards of dirt from the slide and slope, working during daylight hours, seven days a week. Crews are installing railing today, then the highway can reopen to travelers.
Caltrans hired Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo to complete the $2.8 million emergency project.
