Find out how much rain fell on SLO County during latest storm

March 30, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Sporadic rains drenched an already saturated San Luis Obispo County during the latest storm with one area of the county recording more than 3 inches. Here is a look at how much rain fell in your area.

Arroyo Grande – 1.03

Atascadero – .71

Lopez Dam – 1.82

Nipomo – 1.93

Oceano – .84

Paso Robles – 1.07

Rocky Butte – 3.11

San Luis Obispo – 1.45

San Simeon – 1.56

Santa Margarita – 1.51

Shandon – .49

Templeton – .87

Rainfall totals from July 1 through March 23, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 32.73 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 28.80 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 47.23 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Nipomo – 37.15 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 26.86 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Paso Robles – 28.71 inches to date – average 14.08 inches

Rocky Butte – 96.28 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 38.59 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 34.58 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 47.24 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon – 19.61 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 33.49 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

