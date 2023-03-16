Friends of Oceano Dunes wins another victory against Coastal Commission

March 16, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Friends of the Oceano Dunes won another contentious legal battle against the California Coastal Commission on Wednesday. A judge denied the state’s motion for summary judgement in a quiet title lawsuit.

In an attempt to have portions of the Oceano Dunes dedicated for off-highway vehicle use, Friends of the Oceano Dunes filed a quiet title lawsuit on May 11, 2021. The suit argues that because off-road vehicle enthusiasts have recreated on the dunes for more than five years, without asking or receiving permission and without objection, they have the right to continue driving and camping on the dunes.

People began driving on the dunes decades before three defendants named in the lawsuit — California State Parks, the County of San Luis Obispo and the California Department of General Services — purchased the property.



Attorneys for the Coastal Commission argued that other historical uses of the dunes such as horseback riding and clamming were more prevalent then off-highway vehicle use, which the state said were largely limited to holiday weekends in past decades.

San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Tana Coates rejected all of the state’s arguments and set the case for trial in Oct. 2023.

“The state does not show how each use would negate an element of Friends’ cause of action or provide a complete defense thereto,” Judge Coates wrote in her ruling. “The fact that the state contends that any implied dedication is broader than the one sought by Friends does not show that an implied dedication did not arise, or that Friends has no cause of action for quiet title.”

In March 2021, the California Coastal Commission voted unanimously to phase out off-road vehicle usage at the Oceano Dunes over the next three years and to ban nighttime vehicle riding at the Oceano Dunes. Friends has filed four lawsuits to overturn the commission action.

Friends’ quiet title lawsuit also alleges the Coastal Commission “abused its discretion” when it voted to stop off-road vehicle usage on land with an “implied dedication.”

More than a decade ago, the SLO County Air Pollution Control Board (APCD) first claimed it had tied off-road vehicle traffic at the Oceano Dunes State Recreational Area to higher levels of dust on the Nipomo Mesa, including a claim that the dust contained dangerous levels of toxic crystalline silica.

After 10 years of warning Nipomo residents of the dangers of silica dust, the APCD decided to run tests for silica in the air. The testing refuted the APCD’s earlier claims; concluding the dust blowing from the dunes did not contain dangerous levels of crystalline silica.

Because of the APCD-derived false concerns that silica from the dunes was harming the health of people living on the Mesa, Coastal Commission staff first showed interest in shuttering the off-road vehicle park.

In two other lawsuits filed in 2021, Friends accuses the Coastal Commission of violating laws and exceeding its authority when it voted to stop off-road vehicle recreation at the dunes.

Friends of the Oceano Dunes is a nonprofit that represents approximately 28,000 supporters of off-road recreation.

“Friends’ Board of Directors have made clear that Friends will continue to pursue all legal remedies to protect beach driving, camping and off-highway vehicle recreation at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area the way it has been occurring for the last 100 years,” Friends wrote in a press release.

